One of the biggest bands in the world will be performing in our area this summer.

Republic Live has announced ‘Canada Rocks with The Rolling Stones’ will take place at the Burl’s Creek Event Grounds in Oro-Medonte on Saturday, June 29.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale this Friday, February 15 at 10 a.m.

“Happy to announce that Bell Media is the official sponsor of 'Canada Rocks with the Rolling Stones',” says Rolling Stones fan and General Manager of 104.1 The Dock, Mora Austin.

The music event is expected to bring thousands of concertgoers who will also eat, drink, and stay in the area, which equals significant tourism money.

“For Ontario, that will come to about $10-million, for Simcoe County that means about 70 percent of that will stay in Simcoe County,” says Oro-Medonte Mayor, Harry Hughes.

The Burl’s Creek show will be the only Canadian show for the Stones and the final stop on the North American leg of the band’s ‘No Filter’ tour.

Burl’s Creek is Canada’s largest outdoor venue, and the concert is expected to draw close to 70,000 people.