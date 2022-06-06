Rockers Big Sugar play Barrie bar for mental health

Big Sugar returns to the stage with a new lineup and a new cause.

After the tragic loss of long-time bassist Gary Lowe in 2018 to cancer, bandleader Gordie Johnson spent the past four years reimagining Big Sugar.

With Lowe’s son Ben now on bass, Big Sugar is hitting the road and stopping in Barrie to donate the proceeds of its June 10 concert to the Canadian Mental Health Association.

"Our music has always been about roots and culture and this is a perfect piece of that evolution," Johnson said.

A renewed Big Sugar will also include former tour mate drummer Joe Magistro (Black Crowes, B52s) and Scandinavian Indie-rock keyboardist Kat Ottosen.

The Ranch 2.0 Concert Hall concert on June 10 at 9 p.m. is presented by ROCK95 and Impact Live with additional performances by Barstool Confession and Bootlegged in support of Mental Health for All. The local concert is brought in by Brian Fockler, Sales Rep for Re/MAX Hallmark Chay Realty.