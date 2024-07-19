Robbert Hartog awarded to two Georgian Bay General Hospital staff

Two staff members of Georgian Bay General Hospital were given a prestigious award at the Georgian Bay General Hospital (GBGH) Foundation Annual General Meeting.

Dr. Anila Mathai and Erin Couper were recognized for their achievements, demonstrating the values of Robbert Hartog, who worked on behalf of Georgian Bay General Hospital and the Foundation.

The $5,000 award is shared between the two winners to use towards their professional learning and development.

"Anila and Erin are passionate about caring for others, advocating for change, and have contributed to positive outcomes for patients and staff at GBGH,"" said Nicole Kraftscik, CEO of the GBGH Foundation

Dr. Anila Mathai is a palliative care expert who guides patients and families through difficult end-of-life decisions while maintaining the dignity and respect they deserve. She has held the post of Chief of Complex Care & Rehab since 2015 and has been a strong voice and contributor to the Medical Advisory Committee.

"She is an integral part of the 1North team, supporting and guiding as we navigate challenging healthcare times post-pandemic and the ever-changing healthcare system," said Dr. Vikram Ralhan, chief of staff, GBGH, who nominated Dr. Mathai for the award.

The second recipient, Erin Couper, is the Safety & Wellness officer at GBGH, as part of the Occupational Health & Safety team. Although she has been at GBGH for less than one year, she has already made many positive contributions including wellness breaks, a wellness committee proposal and hosting its first Wellness Fair.

Couper also developed the policies and procedures necessary to support the innovative wellness interest-free loan initiative to support the GBGH Team.

"Erin is an optimistic, engaged and innovative thinker," said Angela Wiggins, VP of people & culture at GBGH. "Her contributions to the Occupational Health & Safety team have greatly improved the team's capacity to be responsive to our leaders, staff and partners."