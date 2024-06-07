Road construction to ramp up along busy stretch in Barrie's south end

Extensive roadwork begins next week on the Bayview Drive project in Barrie's south end to improve traffic congestion.

Early work includes widening the intersection at Little Avenue and Bayview Drive.

The project will ramp up in July with months of road closures along Bayview Drive between Little Avenue and Big Bay Point Road.

Businesses and organizations along that stretch of road will remain open, but motorists will need to pack their patience as there will be significant delays.

"Temporary signals, curb removal, and temporary asphalt will be installed to ease traffic congestion during a future road closure on Bayview," the City explained.

Two stormwater culverts will be installed at 236 and 323/330 Bayview Drive, making the road impassable until complete.

During this time, traffic will have to access certain businesses, either from Little Avenue or Big Bay Point Road, depending on where they are headed, because driving straight through won't be an option.

Ultimately, the improvements will include widening Bayview Drive to three lanes, with a continuous two-way left-turn lane, new street lights, bike lanes and a west-side sidewalk. The work also includes replacing the water main, storm sewer, and crossing culverts.

Artist Rendering: Bayview Drive transportation upgrades expected to be completed by end of 2026. (Source: City of Barrie)

The road closures starting in July are expected to be done by October, with the entire project to be completed in 2026.

"The goal of the project is to improve traffic flow and add active transportation options in this busy area of the city. Once the work is complete, it will allow for better access to local businesses, the high school, and the recreation centre," the City noted.