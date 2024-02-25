BARRIE
Barrie

    • Rising volleyball stars compete in Barrie this weekend

    Rising volleyball stars from across the province arrived in Barrie this weekend for the 16U Grand Prix Ontario volleyball tournament.

    The two-day tournament was held at the Eastview Secondary School, where more than a hundred players and nine teams from across the province competed for the top prize.

    The tournament included a series of volleyball games throughout the weekend that took place between two separate courts.

