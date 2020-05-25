WASAGA BEACH -- Wasaga Beach is always a popular tourist destination, and now that the summer weather has arrived, people are travelling to the area from outside the region.

Town officials say bylaw officers have been out asking people to keep their distance. Park wardens have been patrolling too, trying to keep people off the beach, which remains closed.

With the pent-up demand for the outdoors, people have been flocking to open spaces.

Mayor Nina Bifolchi says some residents complained about the number of people in town, but she maintained that officers had the situation under control.

"I think all agencies involved were focusing on education, opposed to fining people; however, if people don't move along when they are told to, then they can expect a fine."

Visitors had a challenging time trying to figure out where they could enjoy the weather with the narrow ribbon of sand between Beach Drive and the water's edge off-limits.

Town officials plan to look for ways to limit the number of visitors while maintaining access for local residents.