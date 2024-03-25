Residents of Dyconia Hotel dodge electricity cutoff in Wasaga Beach
Residents of the Dyconia Hotel in Wasaga Beach are breathing a sigh of relief as their fears of an imminent electricity cutoff were dispelled after the issue concerning the property's hydro bill was rectified.
"Hydro isn't something you can live without, "said Tracy Whitfield, one of the property's residents. "You need your food. You need your warmth. You need your fire alarms."
Residents of the property received a notice from Wasaga Distribution Inc. on Thursday that their electricity service was set to be disconnected on Monday because, according to the notice and the Town, the property owner failed to pay the electricity supply to all 38 units on the property.
The Town of Wasaga Beach confirmed in a statement that the hydro bill had been paid and that the issue has been resolved Monday afternoon.
"I'm glad that it happened, and we still have hydro," said Patty Davis, a resident and former manager of the property.
In a statement to CTV News, Wasaga Distribution Inc. said it aims to explore options to ensure residents are safeguarded from situations "beyond their control."
CTV News contacted the property owner but has not received a response.
"For now it's good to know that there are people out there that are willing to help us," said Kevin Collins, another resident of the property. "And helped get this sorted out for us at least this month."
Wasaga Distribution could not disclose whether the outstanding electricity bill had been paid in full or provide a timeframe for the property's upcoming bill. But for now, residents are pleased the property's power is on.
