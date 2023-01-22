Rescue operations underway after snowmobilers fall through ice

Rescue crews in Six Mile Lake are searching for a missing snowmobiler after two snowmobiles fell through the ice.

A nearby cottager called police around 10:45 a.m. after noticing two people were in the water.

Members of the Southern Georgian Bay detachment of the OPP, OPP Aviation Services, Georgian Bay Fire Department, Simcoe County and Muskoka Region Paramedics took over rescue operations for residents trying to help the snowmobilers.

Police say one person was recovered and taken to hospital, but a second is still missing.