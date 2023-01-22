Rescue operations underway after snowmobilers fall through ice
Rescue crews in Six Mile Lake are searching for a missing snowmobiler after two snowmobiles fell through the ice.
A nearby cottager called police around 10:45 a.m. after noticing two people were in the water.
Members of the Southern Georgian Bay detachment of the OPP, OPP Aviation Services, Georgian Bay Fire Department, Simcoe County and Muskoka Region Paramedics took over rescue operations for residents trying to help the snowmobilers.
Police say one person was recovered and taken to hospital, but a second is still missing.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Gunman kills 10 near Lunar New Year festival in California; police surround and enter white van
A gunman killed 10 people at a ballroom dance studio amid Lunar New Year celebrations and then probably tried — but failed — to target a second dance hall, authorities said Sunday. An hours-long manhunt led police to surround and enter a white van, but it was not immediately clear whether the suspect was inside.
Russia official warns West of destruction for arming Ukraine
The speaker of Russia's parliament warned Sunday that countries supplying Ukraine with more powerful weapons risked their own destruction, a message that followed new pledges of armoured vehicles, air defence systems and other equipment but not the battle tanks Kyiv requested.
UPDATED | Deadly California shooting casts pall over Canadian Lunar New Year festivities
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his 'heart breaks' for the people whose Lunar New Year celebrations were 'violently attacked' and whose lives were forever changed after a mass shooting in California.
Funeral held in Montreal for man who died near irregular border crossing
A funeral is taking place today for a Haitian man whose body was found earlier this month near an unofficial border crossing south of Montreal. Provincial police have said they believe Fritznel Richard, 44, likely died of hypothermia while trying to enter the United States.
Fans, celebs gather at Graceland to mourn Lisa Marie Presley
Hundreds of people gathered on the front lawn of Graceland on a gray, chilly Sunday morning in Memphis to mourn the death and remember the life of Lisa Marie Presley, who died earlier this month.
Ambulance strike a 'paramount concern' for mayor as Newfoundland digs out of storm
People in parts of Eastern Newfoundland got a good workout Sunday morning shovelling out from knee-deep snow.
Remote Labrador location potential training ground for astronauts
When scientists determined in the mid-1970s that the Mistastin crater in Labrador had lunar-like properties, the last Apollo mission had flown and it was too late for astronauts to take advantage of the site for training.
As Haitian gangs expand control, cop's family is left shaken
Every day when Marie Carmel Daniel's husband put on his flak vest and walked out the door for another day of fighting Haiti's gangs, she wondered if he would come home that night. Friday was the day he didn't.
Ontario pediatric hospitals ask for help to deal with backlog of 12K surgeries
Nearly 12,000 children are on a wait list for surgeries across Ontario, a situation officials at four major pediatric hospitals say is part of a much bigger problem they need help from the province to solve.
Atlantic
-
Dangerous person alert issued in Cumberland County, N.S.: RCMP
A dangerous person alert has been issued Sunday in Cumberland County, N.S., for a man who police say may be armed.
-
Rainfall and snowfall warnings issued for the Maritimes
A heavy mix of snow and rain is expected in the Maritimes Monday into early Tuesday morning.
-
Dozens rally in Sydney to voice concern over Nova Scotia's health-care
Health care has been a hot topic in Nova Scotia so far this year, and on Sunday, a crowd marched through downtown Sydney to voice their concerns.
Montreal
-
Funeral held in Montreal for man who died near irregular border crossing
A funeral is taking place today for a Haitian man whose body was found earlier this month near an unofficial border crossing south of Montreal. Provincial police have said they believe Fritznel Richard, 44, likely died of hypothermia while trying to enter the United States.
-
Quebec data shows CO2 levels higher than acceptable in a third of classrooms measured
The number of classrooms in Quebec where CO2 levels exceed Health Canada and the Quebec institute of public health's (INSPQ) recommendations appears to be higher than what the education minister said is appropriate.
-
Man discovered bleeding with hands bound on St-Laurent Blvd.: police
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a man was found bleeding with his hands bound downtown Sunday morning. Police believe the 38-year-old man was assaulted by one or two people inside an abandoned building on St-Laurent Boulevard, near Ontario Street.
Ottawa
-
Construction to begin this fall on new Salvation Army 'Centre of Hope' on Montreal Road
The Salvation Army hopes to begin construction on its new community hub in Vanier this fall, as the area councillor and residents continue to raise concerns about the proposed plan.
-
Ontario pediatric hospitals ask for help to deal with backlog of 12K surgeries
Nearly 12,000 children are on a wait list for surgeries across Ontario, a situation officials at four major pediatric hospitals say is part of a much bigger problem they need help from the province to solve.
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT | 'Significant' snowfall possible for Ottawa on Wednesday, Environment Canada warns
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Ottawa, saying a significant snowfall is possible Wednesday night and Thursday.
Toronto
-
'Significant' snowstorm heading for southern Ontario. Here's what to expect
Southern Ontario is on track to get hit with a significant winter storm this week, with 'rapidly accumulating snow' expected to make travel difficult.
-
Ontario pediatric hospitals ask for help to deal with backlog of 12K surgeries
Nearly 12,000 children are on a wait list for surgeries across Ontario, a situation officials at four major pediatric hospitals say is part of a much bigger problem they need help from the province to solve.
-
Man arrested in connection with Brampton shooting and Shelburne arson
A 40-year-old man identified as a ‘person of interest’ in the Jan. 20 shooting of a woman in Brampton and wanted for arson in Shelburne is now in police custody.
Kitchener
-
House explosion, lost luggage, smallest bar: Most read stories of the week
A house explosion in Kitchener, a lost luggage saga for a Cambridge couple, and a small bar in Guelph round out the most read stories of the week.
-
Teen dies in Brant County crash, OPP investigating
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal early morning crash in Brant County.
-
Arson charge laid following Cambridge house fire
A 52-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection to a house fire in Cambridge.
London
-
‘Housing, housing, housing’: London area leaders speak to province at ROMA Conference
There is no question about what Oxford County Warden Marcus Ryan wants to tell provincial leaders in Toronto, Ont. over the next few days.
-
Café faces two break-ins in less than 6 months
The Sidetrack café in Wortley village has fallen victim to not one but two break-ins.
-
‘Significant Fuel Spill’ closes westbound 401 near London, Ont.
A six-vehicle crash closed the westbound lanes of the 401 at Veterans Memorial Parkway (VMP) Sunday afternoon.
Northern Ontario
-
Gunman kills 10 near Lunar New Year festival in California; police surround and enter white van
A gunman killed 10 people at a ballroom dance studio amid Lunar New Year celebrations and then probably tried — but failed — to target a second dance hall, authorities said Sunday. An hours-long manhunt led police to surround and enter a white van, but it was not immediately clear whether the suspect was inside.
-
The annual Rock the Ridge Fat Bike Challenge at Crimison Ridge returns
With favourable weather, the second annual Crimson Ridge: Rock the Ridge Fat Bike Challenge was a great improvement over the debut event.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Deadly California shooting casts pall over Canadian Lunar New Year festivities
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his 'heart breaks' for the people whose Lunar New Year celebrations were 'violently attacked' and whose lives were forever changed after a mass shooting in California.
Windsor
-
‘2023 will be the year of hope’: Windsor celebrates Chinese Lunar New Year
The Chinese Lunar New Year, Year of the Rabbit is being celebrated in Windsor at Devonshire Mall with the return of the annual in-person festive event.
-
‘More reasons to celebrate’: Windsor Wedding Extravaganza returns
The Windsor Wedding Extravaganza show returned to the Caboto Club this weekend.
-
Humane society celebrates year of the rabbit by waiving some adoption fees
The Windsor-Essex County Humane Society is celebrating the Chinese New Year by waiving adoption fees for rabbits and guinea pigs.
Calgary
-
Victim in fatal Chestermere crash identified
The family of a man killed in a multi-vehicle crash near Chestermere has identified the victim.
-
Winter is back, as heavy snowfall hits parts of Calgary
Winter resumed early Sunday morning in Calgary as heavy snowfall blanketed parts of the city.
-
Calgary's Kayla Skrlik wins her way into Canadian curling championship
Alberta's Kayla Skrlik and New Brunswick's Andrea Kelly won their respective provincial women's curling championship finals Sunday to gain entry into the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon settles dispute with Arbutus over Rosewood development
The city has come to an agreement with a Vancouver-based developer that will allow its development of a 244-unit apartment complex in Rosewood to continue.
-
'More than just a game': Sask. curlers look to qualify for 2024 Special Olympics Canada Winter Games
A staple of Special Olympics curling in Regina has returned to the ice this weekend.
-
Choiceland youth sentenced for 'brutal' murder of his mother
A 14-year-old boy who killed his pregnant mother was sentenced to six years and eight months at a Nipawin courthouse on Friday.
Edmonton
-
'They are really doing a commendable job': Organization providing beds for kids in need
An organization that provides new beds for children who need them made a delivery Saturday to a family that recently moved to Edmonton.
-
Car turns into Valley Line train during testing
A vehicle collided with a Valley Line train conducting testing Saturday afternoon near Bonnie Doon Mall.
-
Boudreau bids goodbye as struggling Canucks drop 4-2 decision to surging Oilers
Vancouver dropped a 4-2 decision to the visiting Edmonton Oilers — the team's third loss in four nights — but chants of Bruce, there it is!" to the tune of Tag Team's "Whoomp! (There it is)" still echoed around Rogers Arena.
Vancouver
-
Canadian Coast Guard called in after fuel spill in English Bay
Federal, provincial, municipal and First Nations officials have been called in to assess the impact of a fuel spill in English Bay Saturday.
-
Abbotsford shooting near airport leaves 4 injured
Four men in their 20s were shot Saturday night in what police describe as a targeted incident in Abbotsford.
-
Bruce, there he goes: Struggling Canucks fire head coach Boudreau
After weeks of speculation, the struggling Vancouver Canucks have fired head coach Bruce Boudreau.