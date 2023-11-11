Remembrance Day ceremony in downtown Barrie

Nearly a thousand people lined the streets of downtown Barrie for the Remembrance Day parade and ceremony on Saturday.

The event began at 10 a.m. along Dunlop Street at Mulcaster as the parade marched to the Five Points intersection and came to a halt in front of the Cenotaph in Memorial Square.

A moment of silence was observed at 11 a.m. - on the eleventh day in the eleventh month in honour of veterans and those who gave the ultimate sacrifice fighting for our freedoms.

Following two minutes of silence, the ceremony continued with the laying of the wreaths.

A Feu De Joie (blank gunfire consisting of a rifle salute) also took place.

This year marks the 78th anniversary of the Second World War.