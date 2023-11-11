BARRIE
Barrie

    • Remembrance Day ceremony in downtown Barrie

    Nearly a thousand people lined the streets of downtown Barrie for the Remembrance Day parade and ceremony on Saturday.

    The event began at 10 a.m. along Dunlop Street at Mulcaster as the parade marched to the Five Points intersection and came to a halt in front of the Cenotaph in Memorial Square.

    A moment of silence was observed at 11 a.m. - on the eleventh day in the eleventh month in honour of veterans and those who gave the ultimate sacrifice fighting for our freedoms.

    Following two minutes of silence, the ceremony continued with the laying of the wreaths.

    A Feu De Joie (blank gunfire consisting of a rifle salute) also took place.

    This year marks the 78th anniversary of the Second World War.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News