Remains found in Springwater Township not linked to Elnaz Hajtamiri disappearance

As police investigate the discovery of remains in Springwater Township, OPP investigators say there is no reason to believe it has anything to do with the disappearance of Ontario woman Elnaz Hajtamiri.

Hajtamiri was allegedly abducted from a relative's home in Wasaga Beach on Jan. 12, 2022, by three men posing as police officers and hasn't been heard from since.

Police say a resident found the suspected human remains Wednesday at the corner of Georgian Drive near a steep hill about a kilometre from Penetanguishene Road.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause of death and confirm the remains are human.

"If anyone is concerned about if the suspected human remains are their loved one, please reach out to the OPP," said OPP Const. Katy Viccary.

Police say there also doesn't appear to be a link to the Simcoe County Case Files, which handles unsolved disappearances and homicides of several women in the Barrie area since the early 90s.

"We will be working around the clock diligently to help bring closure and justice to whoever's loved one this is suspected to be," Viccary added.

It's unclear whether anyone had been living in the wooded area recently. Several older properties along Penetanguishene Road have been vacant and found to have been used by people battling homelessness.

Police say they don't believe there is any threat to public safety and ask anyone with information to contact the OPP.