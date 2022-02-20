Reduced restrictions brings a boost to Simcoe Muskoka businesses

The first weekend of reduced restrictions is a sigh of relief for many businesses across Simcoe Muskoka.

Last week, the Ontario government lifted capacity restrictions for multiple venues, including restaurants, gyms and cinemas.

Andy Rainey, owner of Orillia Bowl, says the reduced restrictions are welcome news.

"Are they open, or are they closed? It's been a nightmare," Rainey says.

The loss in revenue has led Rainey to put his business up for sale.

Rainey says he lost hundreds of thousands in revenue throughout the pandemic.

"I don't think we'll ever recuperate that, but if things go back to normal we can get back some money and move ahead," Rainey says.

Dan Kelly from the Orillia Chamber of Commerce is hoping that the recent capacity changes will help businesses get through the pandemic.

"The average small business over the COVID period has taken on $170,000 in fresh debt," Kelly says.

Allan Lafontaine from The Common Stove restaurant in Orillia echoes the loss in revenue.

"We've lost two years of revenue, and we need to get back to earning that revenue back," Lafontaine says.

The Common Stove opened its restaurant weeks before the pandemic began, facing several lockdowns and heavy restrictions.

Simon MacRae, co-owner of The Common Stove, says they are thrilled to be operating at full capacity.

"It's been fantastic to see the restaurant at full capacity to have the vibrancy the last couple of nights seeing the tables filled has been brilliant," MacRae says.

This next phase of reopening also allows for organized outdoor events to have no capacity limits.

Although, for the time being, sports arenas and theatres are required to be at half capacity.