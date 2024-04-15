Reckless driver with fake identity charged with prohibited weapons in vehicle

Provincial police in Orillia pressed charges against a 28-year-old man after allegedly discovering prohibited weapons in his vehicle.

On Thursday evening, officers noticed a vehicle driving recklessly in the Colborne Street West area.

After stopping the vehicle, officers spoke with the driver, who they say gave them a fake identity.

The man was arrested, and the police searched his car, allegedly finding a banned weapon.

The Orillia resident has been charged with possessing a prohibited device, obstructing a peace officer and driving while under suspension.