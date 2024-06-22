BARRIE
Barrie

    • Rainfall warning ends in Simcoe County, in effect for Muskoka

    Heavy rain and thunderstorms across the region remain a possibility on Sunday. 

    Environment Canada's weather advisories for Simcoe County ended on Sunday, but a rainfall warning remains in effect for Muskoka and Parry Sound. 

    According to the weather agency, the Muskoka region could see 30 to 60 millimetres of rain on Sunday. 

    Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Environment Canada warns residents to watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.

