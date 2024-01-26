Rain dampens many outdoor activities and prompts warning from police

It was a wet start to the day across the region on Friday as rain fell steadily throughout the morning, impacting many outdoor activities.

The skate trail at the Simcoe County Museum had to shut down just days after opening up for the season.

"It's really doing a lot of damage to our stake trail. The rain is not helping us any. This weather is really ruining it," said Forrest Patenaude with the museum.

Several communities have also been forced to close outdoor ice rinks because of the wet conditions. Even the rinks with a cooling system, like the one in downtown Barrie, have been locked up until temperatures dip again.

The warm, wet conditions are also not good for the thousands of kilometres of sledding trails across the county.

However, ice fishermen along some parts of Lake Simcoe said they aren't too worried just yet.

But police urged people to stay off the ice on Friday, issuing an ice melt warning on social media.

"The ice is deteriorating fast. Please stay off the ice and stay safe," York Regional Police stated about the ice on Lake Simcoe.

Those choosing to go against the police's request to stay off the ice are reminded to be extra careful when heading out and always check with ice hut operators first.

The Nottawasaga Valley Conservation Authority issued its own warning on Friday, noting that "precipitation, above-freezing temperatures, and associated snowmelt are likely to result in above-seasonal water levels throughout the watershed over the next several days."

It advised the public, especially children, to stay away from all bodies of water.

Officials with ski resort Snow Valley said they aren't too worried about the wet weather because it has an 82-centimetre base.

"The rain isn't going to make that big of a difference for us because we're going to make snow again starting on Monday and Tuesday night, so we'll be back on top of it as soon as we can," said John Ball, the ski resort's general manager.