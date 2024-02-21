Quick-spreading house fire claims lives of 2 pets

Officials say two pets died when a kitchen fire quickly spread inside a Penetanguishene home on Wednesday morning.

Crews responded to a call about an oven fire at a small two-storey home on Victory Crescent and arrived to find smoke billowing out the front door and kitchen window.

The woman inside the home woke up to the smell of smoke and managed to escape unharmed, but officials say two cats didn't survive.

Firefighters quickly knocked the flames down, but the fire had spread throughout the main floor, causing considerable damage.

Fire Chief Richard Renaud issued a reminder to the public following the incident, noting, "Working smoke alarms save lives," he stated. "Test your smoke alarms regularly, and replace them when they are 10 years old or older."

The cause of the fire is undetermined.