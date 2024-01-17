BARRIE
Barrie

    • Quebec man arrested in Gravenhurst for bringing contraband to correctional facility: OPP

    Beaver Creek Institution is a medium-security correctional facility in Gravenhurst, Ont. Beaver Creek Institution is a medium-security correctional facility in Gravenhurst, Ont.
    Share

    Provincial police arrested one person accused of bringing prohibited items to a correctional facility in Gravenhurst.

    Bracebridge OPP said officers were contacted by staff at Beaver Creek Institution about finding a "package of contraband items" within the facility's perimeter.

    "Officers conducted patrols along the nearby roads and located a vehicle parked in an unexpected area nearby," OPP stated in a Wednesday release.

    The officers took the 24-year-old from Pierrefonds, Quebec, into custody.

    He is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime, possession of contraband beyond the visitor control point in a jail, and failing to comply with a probation order.

    Provincial police say these types of activities could threaten the safety and security of visitors, inmates and staff at correctional facilities, which is why Correctional Services Canada set up a tip line for all federal institutions.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News