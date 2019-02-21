A woman is in custody on drug-related charges after emergency services were called to a Barrie hotel late Thursday morning.

Fire crews evacuated the Quality Inn on Hart Drive just after 10:30 a.m. and began testing the air in each room.

Police say they discovered drug paraphernalia in one of the rooms.

Barrie transit helped to shelter people while crews ventilated the building.

It was thought at first that it was a chlorine issue, but after crews tested the air they found pepper spray had been discharged.

Officials say some of the guests had to be treated for minor irritation, but no one was hospitalized.