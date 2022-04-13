Put on pink for an anti-bullying campaign

Communities across Simcoe County will wear pink on Wednesday for an international anti-bullying campaign.

April 13 is International Day of Pink, where people are encouraged to wear the colour to stand up against bullying of those in the 2SLGBTQIA+ community.

International Day of Pink differentiates from February's 'Pink Shirt Day' as it addresses bullying and discrimination specifically affecting those who identify as 2SLGBTQIA+.

The theme for this year is 'Represent.'

"We believe when we wear pink on April 13th, we represent equality, diversity, inclusivity, solidarity, kindness, courage, acceptance and much more," a statement reads on the campaign's website.

The Simcoe County District School Board (SCDSB) sent out a tweet on Tuesday evening encouraging students to wear pink.

"We encourage you to wear pink to stand in solidarity with the 2SLGBTQIA+ community in the continued fight for equality and acceptance," the SCDSB tweeted.

The Town of Collingwood is also participating in the initiative by raising a flag Wednesday afternoon.

The Mayor will be joined by councillors at the community flagpole at 4 p.m.