BARRIE -- On Saturday night Provincial Police say they stopped non-residents from entering the town of Wasaga Beach after hundreds of people gathered there this weekend for a large, unsanctioned car rally.

Hundreds of vintage and modified cars have been rolling into the town for the weekend, and on Saturday night, police say the crowds were next to impossible to contain.

Police say they set up spot checks on roads leading into the town and turned away anyone who didn't have a local address.

Meanwhile, inside the town, officers tried to break up the large crowds, in cruisers and on foot. OPP Sgt. Jason Folz says officers had non-lethal weapons, which shoot large plastic bullets, and are often used for crowd control. It is not known whether any were fired.

Ahead of the weekend's rally, Folz says the OPP brought in municipal partners from York and Peel regions to help. The town installed new speed bumps in municipal parking lots, in the hopes that drivers wouldn't risk scraping the bottom on their cars.

Folz could not confirm when non-residents will be allowed back in but said Sunday is possible.