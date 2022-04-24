Provincial government investing $14-million in Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare

The province is investing millions of dollars to modernize and expand two hospitals in Muskoka.

On Sunday, Premier Doug Ford made the $14-million announcement in Huntsville, alongside Deputy Premier and Health Minister Christine Elliott.

The funding will go towards Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare, supporting the redevelopment of its two hospitals, Huntsville District Memorial and South Muskoka Memorial.

"As a result of decades of inaction and underinvestment by previous governments, the people of Muskoka and the surrounding areas have had to make do with hospitals that did not have the infrastructure to provide the level of care that this growing community needs," Ford said in a news release. "Our government is fixing this problem and investing historic amounts."

Redevelopment efforts at the hospitals are expected to bring an additional 50 beds across both facilities. That will mean there will be 140 beds available at Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare, which the province says cares for over 141,000 residents and cottagers.

"Our government is proud to support redeveloping Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare's two hospital sites to put an end to hallway health care in the Muskoka region and build a stronger, more resilient health care system," Elliott said in a release. "This investment will ensure that residents have access to high-quality care in safe and modern spaces for generations to come."

The redevelopment will be a phased approach. It is currently in the planning process.

Sunday's announcement is just the latest from the Ford government directed towards provincial hospitals. Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare last received provincial funding in 2021, with $1.7-million going towards operational costs.