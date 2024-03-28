Protestors push for province to approve safe consumption site in Barrie

Protestors held a 'Four Points Rally' Thursday morning in Barrie in front of local MPP offices and at City Hall, urging the province to immediately approve Barrie's proposed consumption and treatment service (CTS) site, and to fund additional CTS sites.

"We gather to hold our elected leaders accountable for their inaction," stated Christine Nayler of Ryan's Hope, an organization she co-founded with her husband to honour their son who died of toxic drug use.

According to the Simcoe County branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA), more than 250 people from Barrie died from overdoses and toxic drugs between 2018 and 2022.

"CTS sites have been proven to save lives," said Ashleigh Pineau, a Ryan's Hope advocate. "We know that we can't treat this problem like it's a criminal issue. It's not. It's a health crisis."

Thursday morning's rally began in front of MPP Andrea Khanjin's office, then made its way to MPP Doug Downey's office and Barrie City Hall, before ending at Barrie's proposed CTS site on Innisfil Street.

"People need to understand that this is a disease. It is not a choice," said Jessica Potvin, a local nurse practitioner. "They're suffering from mental health and there are many barriers in the health care system."

The CMHA says the CTS site in Barrie has been pending approval for more than two years.

"We need to have these types of services so that people can come in and be assessed by professional teams," said Valerie Grdisa, the CEO of CMHA Simcoe County. "And get the right services and supports."

In a statement to CTV News, the Ontario Ministry of Health responded by highlighting its investment of $396 million over three years for mental health and addictions services, including $124 million to support the Addictions Recovery Fund.

However, later in the statement, the ministry referenced the tragic incident in July at the Riverdale CTS site, stating that all 17 provincial CTS sites remain under review, and that all applications will remain 'on pause' during the review process.

Nayler responded by saying the fight is 'not over'.

For now, the proposed CTS site on Innisfil Street remains vacant.