Proof of working fire alarms during Barrie's Saved by the Beep campaign offers winner a rockin' street party
That annoying beeping sound could save your life.
The City of Barrie is joining communities across the province by asking everyone to take a minute and ensure there are working smoke alarms installed in their home.
"Being prepared to act in case of a fire starts with making sure you have working smoke alarms in your home. Pressing the test button once a month is essential," said Barrie Fire Chief Cory Mainprize. "Lives can be saved by regularly testing smoke alarms, checking and replacing batteries every six months, and replacing any smoke alarms that are more than 10 years old."
In 2022, Ontario lost 133 people to deadly fires; the highest number in over 20 years.
"In Ontario, we've seen a significant rise in fatal fires and the number of people we have lost in these fires is very concerning," said Ontario Fire Marshal Jon Pegg.
"Entire families have been lost to fire and the most troubling part is that the majority of these fires did not have a working smoke alarm in the home. Had there been working smoke alarms, and a well thought out and practiced home fire escape plan, these deaths may have been prevented."
The Office of the Fire Marshal, with the support of Barrie Fire & Emergency Service, is asking Ontarians to regularly test their smoke alarms with a challenge to test all smoke alarms in their residence on September 28.
As part of this day, Barrie Fire & Emergency Service is also holding two contests for residents:
Like, share, or comment on Barrie Fire's Test Your Smoke Alarm Day social media post (Facebook, X and Instagram) for the chance to win a pop-up, retro block party for your neighbourhood
Fill out the contest form to confirm you've tested your smoke alarm at home. If enough residents fill out the form, Barrie Fire will host an extra Hot Summer Night event for residents in summer 2024
Visit barrie.ca/firesafety for more safety tips.
Quick Facts:
- Smoke alarms have been legally required to be installed on every storey of a residence in Ontario since 2006.
- Residences also include vacation homes, cabins, trailers, RVs, and cottages.
- Landlords must test alarms annually, after the battery is replaced, and after every change in tenancy. Renters must notify their landlord as soon as they become aware that a smoke alarm is not operating.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
3 killed in shootings and an explosion as deadly violence continues in Sweden
Three people were killed overnight in separate incidents in Sweden as deadly violence linked to a feud between criminal gangs escalated.
Here's where the record-breaking Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball ticket was sold
The location where a historic lottery ticket was sold was revealed Thursday morning.
Thousands of premature cancer deaths in women could have been prevented: researchers
Prevention could have prevented nearly seven in 10 premature cancer deaths among women worldwide in 2020, new research has found.
1940-2023 Michael Gambon, who played Dumbledore, dies aged 82
British-Irish actor Michael Gambon, best known to global audiences for playing the wise professor Albus Dumbledore in the 'Harry Potter' movie franchise and whose career was launched by his mentor Laurence Olivier, died aged 82 on Thursday.
PM Trudeau apologizes for Parliament's recognition of Nazi veteran during Zelenskyy visit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered 'unreserved apologies' Wednesday for Parliament's recognition of a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War and said the Canadian government has reached out to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the wake of the incident.
'Continuous' masking returning to B.C. hospitals, clinics, care homes
Some health-care workers in British Columbia have started receiving notification that they will once again be expected to wear masks in medical settings, but the language is ambiguous about what exactly will be required and for whom.
GameStop names billionaire as CEO in turnaround push
GameStop named billionaire Ryan Cohen as its CEO and chairman on Thursday, tightening the activist investor's grip on the ailing brick-and-mortar videogame retailer that he intends to turn around.
Hyundai, Kia recall over 600,000 cars in Canada, drivers told to park away from buildings due to fire risk
Hyundai and Kia have issued a recall for several vehicle models and are urging drivers to park away from buildings due to the risk that the issue could start a fire.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
Trudeau apologizes over a man who fought for the Nazis being honoured in Parliament, a major EV battery announcement is set for today and an IED was set off in Barrie, Ont. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Atlantic
-
Will they or won't they?: Speculation grows over the possibility of a fall election in New Brunswick
It's a question of will they won't they when it comes to calling an election this fall in New Brunswick
-
'It really is a collector's collectable': Titanic key sells for $177,000 at auction
A remarkable, historic artifact with a strong Halifax connection sold at auction over the weekend for nearly $180,000.
-
'They quite literally have nowhere else to go': 16 dogs evacuated from N.W.T. come to Nova Scotia
Sixteen dogs who were evacuated from Hay River, N.W.T., after wildfires devastated the town, have been taken in by the Nova Scotia SPCA.
Montreal
-
Road worker struck and killed by unoccupied vehicle in Pointe-Claire
A road worker was struck and killed by an unoccupied vehicle early Thursday morning on Highway 40 in Pointe-Claire, Que, near Saint-Jean Boulevard.
-
Temporary immigration is 'minoritizing' Quebecers, says PQ
The Parti Quebecois (PQ) is claiming the sharp rise in temporary immigration is in the process of "minoritizing" Quebecers. The PQ claims are coming in the light of data published by Statistics Canada on Wednesday.
-
Man, 30, arrested in deaths of Longueuil mother and daughter
The man arrested in connection with the deaths of two women in Longueuil will appear in court Thursday morning to face unknown charges.
Ottawa
-
Woman suffers serious injuries in Centretown apartment fire
Ottawa fire says 9-1-1 received a call at approximately 2:25 a.m. Thursday reporting smoke visible from the basement of a three-storey building on Frank Street, between Metcalfe Street and O'Connor Street.
-
Here's where the record-breaking Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball ticket was sold
The location where a historic lottery ticket was sold was revealed Thursday morning.
-
Scallops, lamb and pouding chomeur: Speaker's cancelled garden party food donated to Ottawa Mission
The Ottawa Mission has received a donation of some high-end food from a party at the Speaker of the House's official residence, which was cancelled at the last minute when Anthony Rota resigned.
Toronto
-
Homeless Ontario amputee seeks 'financial miracle' after finding out $60K prosthetic won't be covered
An amputee living out of his car in Oakville, Ont. fears he may have to forfeit the ability to walk after finding out that the prosthetic he requires will cost him tens of thousands of dollars upfront, alongside a lifetime of maintenance expenses.
-
Here's where the record-breaking Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball ticket was sold
The location where a historic lottery ticket was sold was revealed Thursday morning.
-
NEW
NEW 'A nightmare': Ontario family sleeps in car during botched $58K renovations
Ajay Sood and his family bought their dream home in Oakville this past July, but they say a contractor destroyed their house after refusing to finish the work despite being paid in advance.
Kitchener
-
Melinda Vasilije's family speaks as killer sentenced to 16 years
Ager Hasan, the man who stabbed his ex-girlfriend Melinda Vasilije to death in 2017, will spend 16 years in custody before becoming eligible for parole.
-
Driver in fatal hit and run confessed to daughter in conversation taped by police
A driver convicted of killing an Ont. teen then fleeing the scene told his daughter he “would have done the exact same thing” even if he had been sober.
-
Man dead after shooting in Kitchener
A man in his mid 20s is dead after a shooting in Kitchener and police are working to piece together what happened.
London
-
Here's where the record-breaking Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball ticket was sold
The location where a historic lottery ticket was sold was revealed Thursday morning.
-
Will neighbours’ concerns bring a record-breaking 53-storey skyscraper back down to earth?
Amidst the push for greater residential intensification in downtown London— can a building be too tall?
-
The trial of Nathaniel Veltman will continue Thursday in Windsor with more evidence from the Crown
The trial of Nathanial Veltman continues in a Windsor courtroom Thursday. Here’s what you need to know beforehand.
Northern Ontario
-
Here's where the record-breaking Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball ticket was sold
The location where a historic lottery ticket was sold was revealed Thursday morning.
-
NEW
NEW 'A nightmare': Ontario family sleeps in car during botched $58K renovations
Ajay Sood and his family bought their dream home in Oakville this past July, but they say a contractor destroyed their house after refusing to finish the work despite being paid in advance.
-
1940-2023
1940-2023 Michael Gambon, who played Dumbledore, dies aged 82
British-Irish actor Michael Gambon, best known to global audiences for playing the wise professor Albus Dumbledore in the 'Harry Potter' movie franchise and whose career was launched by his mentor Laurence Olivier, died aged 82 on Thursday.
Windsor
-
Here's where the record-breaking Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball ticket was sold
The location where a historic lottery ticket was sold was revealed Thursday morning.
-
Goodbye to the Original Peace Fountain
The Charles Brooks Memorial Peace Fountain is coming out of the water for the last time.
-
The trial of Nathaniel Veltman will continue Thursday in Windsor with more evidence from the Crown
The trial of Nathanial Veltman continues in a Windsor courtroom Thursday. Here’s what you need to know beforehand.
Calgary
-
Smith, AESO, to share more details on response to Ottawa's clean energy regulations
As Albertans brace for winter and begin checking to ensure their furnaces are in working order, concerns over the federal government's draft Clean Electricity Regulations are once again in the spotlight.
-
CPS questioned over its handling of hate speech following anti-LGBTQ2S+ rally
The Calgary Police Commission raised some questions with the Calgary Police Service over its handling of hate speech following the Million March for Children last week.
-
Suspect in custody after shooting outside Calgary International Airport
Calgary police took one person into custody on Wednesday after a shooting outside the Calgary International Airport.
Saskatoon
-
'They called me racist': Saskatoon guard saw life 'nearly collapse' after arrest video
The security guard who arrested a woman outside a Saskatoon grocery store says he watched “his life and livelihood nearly collapse,” after the altercation was caught on camera and shared online.
-
Saskatoon shelter's move to bar drug users increases chances of 'people dying,' advocate says
Saskatoon harm reduction advocate Kayla DeMong says the Saskatoon Tribal Council’s decision to force high-needs drug users from its shelter increases the odds that people will die outdoors this winter.
-
Saskatoon councillors clash over final vote to rename John A. MacDonald Road
Saskatoon city council finalized the street name change from John A. Macdonald Road to miyo-wâhkôhtowin Road Wednesday.
Edmonton
-
Alta. premier, health minister non-committal on getting COVID-19 shot this fall
As COVID-19 cases in Canada rise and updated vaccines make headlines once again, Alberta’s premier and health minister were non-committal about getting the shot this fall when speaking on Wednesday.
-
Indigenous groups stand firm with child welfare law before Supreme Court
Some Indigenous nations say they are prepared to continue enforcing their jurisdiction over child welfare if Canada's top court sides with Quebec in a landmark constitutional case.
-
Poll suggests two-thirds of Albertans oppose pause on renewable energy approvals
A poll released Thursday suggests nearly two-thirds of Albertans oppose the provincial government's moratorium on approvals for new renewable energy projects.
Vancouver
-
'Continuous' masking returning to B.C. hospitals, clinics, care homes
Some health-care workers in British Columbia have started receiving notification that they will once again be expected to wear masks in medical settings, but the language is ambiguous about what exactly will be required and for whom.
-
B.C. First Nations, commercial fishers and tourism groups urge federal government to phase out salmon farms
A group comprised of First Nations chiefs, leaders in the commercial fishing industry and tourism associations came together Wednesday to encourage the federal government to move ahead with a plan to phase out open-net pen salmon farms on the British Columbia coast by 2025.
-
Burnaby mayor shocked by how federal housing minister postponed housing funding
Despite the province laying out bold housing targets Tuesday – demanding 10 communities across B.C. create 60,000 units in the next five years – there were concerns Wednesday about how the housing crisis is being managed at all levels of government.