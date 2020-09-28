TORONTO -- Premier Doug Ford and public health authorities are rebuking those who participated in a car rally at an Ontario beach town over the weekend

Police had to close the town of Wasaga Beach to non-residents on Saturday after hundreds of car enthusiasts gathered over the weekend, breaking COVID-19 safety protocols.

Ford says he's disappointed in the participants and that they should consider the implications of their actions.

Dr. Charles Gardner, medical officer of health for Simcoe Muskoka Public Health, says the car rally and events like it could contribute to Ontario's rising numbers of COVID-19 cases.

Ontario recorded 700 new cases on Monday, most of them in the Greater Toronto Area and Ottawa.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said 60 per cent of the new cases are among people under the age of 40.