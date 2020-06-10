TORONTO, ONT. -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford was tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday after his education minister learned he had come into contact with someone who had tested positive.

Ford held a joint news conference Tuesday with Stephen Lecce to announce a child-care reopening plan.

Health Minister Christine Elliott also attended that news conference.

A spokeswoman for the premier says both he and Elliott were tested and would not participate in their usual daily news conference.

Ford and Elliott are monitoring themselves for any symptoms.

The premier's office did not say how Lecce came into contact with a positive case.

Lecce's test results have come back negative for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

"The Premier and Minister Elliott have been extremely clear: if you feel you need a test, you should get tested. We all have a role to play in combating this virus," Lecce said in a statement.

Update: Premier Doug Ford and Health Minister Christine Elliott have tested negative for COVID-19.