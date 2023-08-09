Police to target 'hot-spot' intersections in Barrie

Last year, more than 3,000 motor vehicle collisions occurred in Barrie.

Almost 1,000 required police to attend and investigate as a result of injury or criminal charges, said Barrie Police Service's Peter Leon.

"As part of our evidence-based policing approach, and in an effort to reduce the harm and damage caused by these collisions, the Barrie Police Service Traffic Unit and front-line officers will be conducting increased enforcement at several of the identified hot-spot intersections," Leon said.

Hot-spot intersections include:

Bayview Drive and Mapleview Drive East

Townline Road and Muirfield Drive

Essa Road and Bryne Drive

Essa Road and Tiffin Street

Dunlop Street West and Ferndale Drive North

Dunlop Street West and Cedar Pointe Drive

Dunlop Street West and Anne Street North

Grove Street East and St. Vincent Street

Bayfield Street and Livingstone Street West

Leon says the public can expect to see a marked presence and increased traffic enforcement in these specific locations to reduce collisions and the associated harm.

Traffic and road safety is a key priority for both the Barrie Police Service and the city of Barrie. Barrie's traffic unit will ensure streets are safe for everyone who uses them.

The traffic unit comprises of a road safety unit that deals with enforcement, traffic complaints and various road safety initiatives, a collision investigation unit that deals with serious motor vehicle collisions, and the training of drug recognition evaluators and standardized field sobriety testing.