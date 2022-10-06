Police to pump the brakes on risky driving behaviours this Thanksgiving weekend
Police will be out in full force this Thanksgiving holiday weekend, targeting risky behaviours on the roads.
Police services across the country will participate in Operation Impact 2022, keeping watch for impaired, aggressive, and distracted driving.
Officers will also be keeping a watchful eye for those driving without a seatbelt and other behaviours that put people at risk on the roads.
"Most collisions are not accidents, they are generally the direct result of a conscious decision an individual driver has made," South Simcoe Police stated in a release.
The death toll on OPP-patrolled roads jumped 24 per cent in the first nine months of 2022 compared to last year, according to a police release issued this week.
Provincial police report "poor decisions" led to 69 speed-related fatalities, 57 distracted-related fatalities, 40 impaired-related fatalities, and 40 deaths due to a lack of seatbelt use.
This weekend's nationwide traffic safety campaign is among the most robust police enforcement and education initiatives targeting these driving behaviours.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
As PM suggests Hockey Canada could be replaced, which sponsors have pulled support?
Pressure appears to be mounting on Hockey Canada from both top corporate sponsors and political leaders, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau suggesting that if the national hockey governing body continues to resist calls for change, the organization could be replaced. Several corporate sponsors have confirmed pulling their support. Here's what they have said about their decisions.
Woman sexually assaulted by Jacob Hoggard says her life was 'shattered beyond recognition'
An Ontario woman who was sexually assaulted by Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard in a Toronto hotel room nearly six years ago says her life was 'shattered beyond recognition' as a result of the incident.
Former cop attacks Thai day care centre, kills at least 36
A former police officer facing a drug charge burst into a day care centre Thursday in Thailand, killing dozens of preschoolers and teachers and then shooting more people as he fled. At least 36 people were slain in the deadliest rampage in the nation's history.
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle drama 'coming at a cost' to the Royal Family: expert
In his first speech as sovereign, King Charles III voiced his 'love for Harry and Meghan,' signalling that tensions between the Royal Family, and Duke and Duchess of Sussex may be starting to cool. Reducing the rancour between these members of the Royal Family will be key to paving a path forward for the monarchy, says royal commentator Richard Berthelsen.
Officials are working to determine a motive after a kidnapped family of four was found dead in California
Investigators in California are working to determine the motive behind the killing of a family of four -- including an 8-month-old baby -- as the bodies were recovered Wednesday in a rural farm area after they were kidnapped earlier this week by an armed man at their business.
Credit card surcharge change comes into effect for Canadian businesses
Canadian businesses are able to pass on a new credit card surcharge to their customers starting today, although it remains to be seen how many merchants decide to adopt the new fee.
Russia's military woes mount amid Ukraine attacks
Even as the Kremlin moved to absorb parts of Ukraine in a sharp escalation of the conflict, the Russian military suffered new defeats that highlighted its deep problems on the battlefield and opened rifts at the top of the Russian government.
Where have Russians been fleeing to since mobilization began?
Russians have piled across the border to neighbouring states since President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization on Sept. 21 for the war in Ukraine. A look at how many people have crossed and how countries are reacting.
Man charged with smuggling pythons in his pants at Canada-U.S. border
A New York City man has been charged with smuggling three Burmese pythons in his pants at a U.S-Canadian border crossing.
Atlantic
-
More than 15,000 customers in P.E.I., N.S. still without power 13 days after Fiona
More than 15,000 customers are still without power in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island almost two weeks after post-tropical storm Fiona made landfall in the region on Sept. 23.
-
Climate Changed: Fiona demonstrated wild hurricane future, and need to adapt
Across the East Coast, emotions about the way climate change is altering life can be heard, as residents rebuild their homes after Fiona and cope with weeks without power, and political leaders are asked how they'll prepare the coastlines and power grids to meet the next gale.
-
'Phone calls haven’t slowed down': Electricians, Nova Scotia Power continue to chip away at outages
Most people in Nova Scotia still without electricity after post-tropical storm Fiona are in the northeastern part of the province, where both electricians and Nova Scotia Power crews are working on individual outages.
Montreal
-
Hockey Quebec withholds funds from Hockey Canada, Tim Hortons pulls sponsorship
Hockey Quebec says it has lost confidence in Hockey Canada and will no longer transfer funds to the national organization.
-
Improper training, inadequate boat led to drowning death of Montreal firefighter: report
Improper training and an inadequate boat led to the drowning death of a Montreal firefighter during a rescue operation last year in the St. Lawrence River, Quebec's workplace safety board said.
-
'Chaotic' communication, misunderstandings: report reveals why Montreal Pride parade was cancelled
Organizers of the Montreal Pride need to pay for security, communicate better, and hire more experienced staff to avoid another repeat of the devastating cancellation of the parade next year, according to a post-mortem report into the August 2022 fiasco.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Tight race between McKenney and Sutcliffe for Ottawa mayor, 35 per cent undecided: Nanos poll
A Nanos Research survey for CTV News Ottawa shows 29 per cent of respondents said they would vote for Catherine McKenney for mayor of Ottawa, compared to 24 per cent for Mark Sutcliffe.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Two dead in Orleans shooting Wednesday night
Ottawa police say two men are dead and another has been injured in a shooting at a plaza in the area of Tompkins Avenue and Tenth Line Road Wednesday night.
-
Body spotted floating in the water in Ottawa's east end, police say
Ottawa police are investigating the discovery of a body floating in the water in Ottawa's east end.
Toronto
-
Woman sexually assaulted by Jacob Hoggard says her life was 'shattered beyond recognition'
An Ontario woman who was sexually assaulted by Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard in a Toronto hotel room nearly six years ago says her life was 'shattered beyond recognition' as a result of the incident.
-
Full victim impact statement from the Ontario woman sexually assaulted by Jacob Hoggard
The sentencing hearing for Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard's sexual assault case got underway on Thursday in Toronto. This is the victim impact statement from the woman assaulted by the singer.
-
Ford tells education workers who voted in favour of strike 'don't force my hand'
Ontario Premier Doug Ford sent a message Thursday to education workers who voted in favour of a strike: "Don't force my hand."
Kitchener
-
Cambridge, Ont. mansion seen in 'The Queen’s Gambit' hits the market for $3.5 million
A home in Cambridge, Ont. that appeared in the popular Netflix series The Queen’s Gambit is for sale.
-
Family 'completely caught off guard' after Kitchener, Ont. assault charges withdrawn
The family of a man with a service dog who was forcibly removed from a Kitchener, Ont. restaurant last fall, is speaking out after assault charges against the two men involved were withdrawn.
-
London
-
Life-threatening injuries after two-vehicle crash involving motorcycle
A passenger on a motorcycle has been airlifted to a London hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in Kincardine. Just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday, OPP were sent to a two-vehicle crash between a pick-up truck and a motorcycle at the intersection of Highway 21 and Kincardine Avenue.
-
St. Thomas driver clocked going 103 in a 60
A novice driver will be walking for the foreseeable future after being stopped by St. Thomas police.
-
No injuries after Thursday morning crash
No injuries are reported after a two-vehicle crash in London on Thursday morning. Emergency crews were called to the scene at Oxford Street and Veterans Memorial Parkway around 9:30 a.m.
Northern Ontario
-
Mining company says Timmins could supplant Sudbury as global nickel capital
Deposits being explored in the Timmins area could become major source of high-quality nickel for the electric car battery market.
-
Collision kills senior riding a scooter in Sturgeon Falls
A resident of Nipissing First Nation was killed Wednesday when she was involved in a collision at the intersection of Michaud Street and Queen Street in Sturgeon Falls.
-
Woman sexually assaulted by Jacob Hoggard says her life was 'shattered beyond recognition'
An Ontario woman who was sexually assaulted by Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard in a Toronto hotel room nearly six years ago says her life was 'shattered beyond recognition' as a result of the incident.
Windsor
-
Funeral arrangements made for woman in Leamington homicide case
Funeral plans have been made for a woman from the Philippines who died in Leamington last week.
-
7-year-old girl injured after collision with a car in LaSalle
LaSalle police say a 7-year-old girl was taken to hospital after a collision with a car on Matchette Road.
-
Windsor International Film Festival lineup revealed
The Windsor International Film Festival (WIFF) has announced the lineup for 2022.
Calgary
-
Alberta United Conservatives head to polls on final voting day to replace Kenney
Albertans will learn today who the new premier of the province will be.
-
WinSport slides funds from track to day lodge expansion, Luge Canada not impressed
Frustrated officials with Luge Canada are disappointed WinSport is using money that had been earmarked for the restoration of Calgary's Olympic sliding track on day lodge renovations.
-
OPEC+ decision could affect already inflated gasoline prices in Alberta
Decisions made at a conference of international oil producers are expected to affect the crude oil market and the price of gasoline at Alberta pumps, which are already back to summer peaks.
Saskatoon
-
Victim in Warman homicide was fatally strangled, trial hears
The chief forensic pathologist for the Saskatchewan coroners service took to the stand in Saskatoon on Wednesday for the trial of Ranbir Dhull.
-
Woman high on meth assaults Dene elder: Chief
Four months after initially declaring a state of emergency in June, Buffalo River Dene Nation Chief Norma Catarat was back in Saskatoon pleading with the public and political leaders to help the northern community.
-
James Smith Cree Nation man celebrates $1M lotto win
Following his $1 million lotto win, Rollins Head was in such a state of disbelief he checked his ticket at two different stores.
Edmonton
-
Alberta United Conservatives head to polls on final voting day to replace Kenney
Albertans will learn today who the new premier of the province will be.
-
St. Albert RCMP investigating after youth taken into custody at playground
The St. Albert RCMP held a press conference Wednesday night regarding an investigation involving a teenager who was taken into police custody Oct. 2.
-
As PM suggests Hockey Canada could be replaced, which sponsors have pulled support?
Pressure appears to be mounting on Hockey Canada from both top corporate sponsors and political leaders, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau suggesting that if the national hockey governing body continues to resist calls for change, the organization could be replaced. Several corporate sponsors have confirmed pulling their support. Here's what they have said about their decisions.
Vancouver
-
Charges laid after Abbotsford stabbing sends man to hospital
Abbotsford police say a man has been arrested and charged in connection to a stabbing that happened over the weekend.
-
Why are some street lights purple in Vancouver? Here's what the city says
While driving, cycling or walking through downtown Vancouver at night, some have noticed a purple glow coming from street lights.
-
Vancouver Canucks: Pettersson scores twice to edge Oilers 5-4 for 1st win of the pre-season
The Vancouver Canucks finally posted a win Wednesday, downing the Edmonton Oilers 5-4.