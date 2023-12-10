BARRIE
Barrie

    • Police take multiple impaired drivers off Simcoe County roads

    A police officer holds a breathalyzer as a man blows into the device. (FILE IMAGE) A police officer holds a breathalyzer as a man blows into the device. (FILE IMAGE)

    Provincial police in Orillia say three impaired drivers have been taken off the roads in less than 48 hours.

    On Friday evening, OPP responded to a multi-vehicle collision in the southbound lanes of Hwy. 11 near County Rd. 169 shortly before 9 p.m.

    An impaired driving investigation left a 30-year-old Orillia man facing multiple charges. He was released and is due back in court in January in Orillia.

    Then, just about an hour later, OPP was called to a collision on Coldwater Rd. in Orillia. Police quickly determined one of the drivers was showing signs of impairment and was taken into custody.

    A 36-year-old Orillia man is facing numerous impaired driving charges. He was released and is due back in court in Orillia in January.

    Then, on Sunday morning, police were called to some disturbance on Woodside Dr. in Orillia. Once the involved vehicle was located, police took a 57-year-old Barrie man into custody, charging him with failure or refusal to comply.

    The 57-year-old was released and is also due back in court in January.

    With the holiday season here, police are reminding everyone to ensure they have a ride home if they plan on consuming alcohol or other intoxicating substances.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News