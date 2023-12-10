Police take multiple impaired drivers off Simcoe County roads

Provincial police in Orillia say three impaired drivers have been taken off the roads in less than 48 hours.

On Friday evening, OPP responded to a multi-vehicle collision in the southbound lanes of Hwy. 11 near County Rd. 169 shortly before 9 p.m.

An impaired driving investigation left a 30-year-old Orillia man facing multiple charges. He was released and is due back in court in January in Orillia.

Then, just about an hour later, OPP was called to a collision on Coldwater Rd. in Orillia. Police quickly determined one of the drivers was showing signs of impairment and was taken into custody.

A 36-year-old Orillia man is facing numerous impaired driving charges. He was released and is due back in court in Orillia in January.

Then, on Sunday morning, police were called to some disturbance on Woodside Dr. in Orillia. Once the involved vehicle was located, police took a 57-year-old Barrie man into custody, charging him with failure or refusal to comply.

The 57-year-old was released and is also due back in court in January.

With the holiday season here, police are reminding everyone to ensure they have a ride home if they plan on consuming alcohol or other intoxicating substances.