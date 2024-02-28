Police seize cocaine, meth. and fentanyl in drug bust

BARRIE
    Four people were charged with a slew of drug possession and trafficking offences in Orangeville.

    Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police executed a search warrant at a home on Fourth Avenue, where they seized a quantity of illegal drugs.

    Four people, including a 42-year-old Orangeville man, a 30-year-old woman of no fixed address, a 46-year-old man from Melancthon and a 47-year-old woman from Orangeville, face a slew of charges, including possession and trafficking of opioids and theft under $5,000.

    Police seized methamphetamine, fentanyl pills, psilocybin, $430 in Canadian currency and assorted stolen tools.

    Anyone with information regarding this investigation or any other criminal activity is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit your information online.

