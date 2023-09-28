Barrie

    • Police seek public's help identifying two suspects in a Meaford break and enter

    Grey Bruce OPP is looking for two suspects after a Meaford break-in Tue. Sept. 26, 2023 (Photo: OPP) Grey Bruce OPP is looking for two suspects after a Meaford break-in Tue. Sept. 26, 2023 (Photo: OPP)

    In the early hours of Sept. 26, two people broke into a Meaford property on Highway 6 and 10.

    Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the suspects broke a metal gate to enter the business between 4 and 6 a.m.

    They subsequently took about $2,000 worth of property.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

    Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    1940-2023

    1940-2023 Michael Gambon, who played Dumbledore, dies aged 82

    British-Irish actor Michael Gambon, best known to global audiences for playing the wise professor Albus Dumbledore in the 'Harry Potter' movie franchise and whose career was launched by his mentor Laurence Olivier, died aged 82 on Thursday.

    These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

    Trudeau apologizes over a man who fought for the Nazis being honoured in Parliament, a major EV battery announcement is set for today and an IED was set off in Barrie, Ont. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News