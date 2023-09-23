Police searching for suspects after armed home invasion in Bradford

South Simcoe Police are asking anyone with information to come forward after an early morning robbery at a home in Bradford West Gwillimbury.

Police say multiple armed suspects entered a home in the Magani Avenue and Collings Avenue area early Saturday morning.

The two residents inside, a man and a woman in their 70s, were assaulted and left with minor injuries.

The man was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Police say the suspects took money and other items from the home and are believed to have fled on foot.

There have been no arrests, and the police are asking anyone with information or footage to contact them or Crime Stoppers.