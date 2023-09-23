Barrie

    • Police searching for suspects after armed home invasion in Bradford

    File Image (SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE SERVICES) File Image (SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE SERVICES)

    South Simcoe Police are asking anyone with information to come forward after an early morning robbery at a home in Bradford West Gwillimbury.

    Police say multiple armed suspects entered a home in the Magani Avenue and Collings Avenue area early Saturday morning.

    The two residents inside, a man and a woman in their 70s, were assaulted and left with minor injuries.

    The man was taken to hospital as a precaution.

    Police say the suspects took money and other items from the home and are believed to have fled on foot.

    There have been no arrests, and the police are asking anyone with information or footage to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Ford offers Unifor wage increases up to 25 per cent

    Ford Motor has offered Canadian union Unifor wage increases of up to 25 per cent in its tentative agreement, the union said on Saturday. The agreement provides a 10 per cent wage increase for the first year followed by increases of two per cent and three per cent through the second and third year and a $10,000 productivity and quality bonus to all employees on the active roll of the company, Unifor said.

    Aid shipments and evacuations as Azerbaijan reasserts control over breakaway province

    More badly needed humanitarian aid was on its way to the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh via both Azerbaijan and Armenia on Saturday. The development comes days after Baku reclaimed control of the province and began talks with representatives of its ethnic Armenian population on reintegrating the area, prompting some residents to flee their homes for fear of reprisals.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News