Police search for suspect after break and enter at Huntsville restaurant

Provincial police are searching for a suspect after a break-and-enter at a Huntsville business.

According to OPP, the incident happened at a restaurant on King William St. around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 9. Police were notified shortly after, saying they discovered an unspecified quantity of cash stolen from the scene.

Police have used surveillance footage to determine the theft was allegedly committed by a man wearing black clothing with a mask covering his face.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.