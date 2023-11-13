BARRIE
Barrie

    • Police search for suspect after break and enter at Huntsville restaurant

    Surveillance footage shows the man allegedly behind a break-and-enter at a Huntsville restaurant on Thurs. Nov. 9, 2023 (Courtesy: OPP). Surveillance footage shows the man allegedly behind a break-and-enter at a Huntsville restaurant on Thurs. Nov. 9, 2023 (Courtesy: OPP).

    Provincial police are searching for a suspect after a break-and-enter at a Huntsville business.

    According to OPP, the incident happened at a restaurant on King William St. around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 9. Police were notified shortly after, saying they discovered an unspecified quantity of cash stolen from the scene.

    Police have used surveillance footage to determine the theft was allegedly committed by a man wearing black clothing with a mask covering his face.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.

