Police search for answers after IED explosion in Barrie, Ont. parking lot
One day after a vehicle explosion at an Anne Street apartment complex, Barrie police returned to a west-end neighbourhood to search for answers.
Police said an improvised explosive device (IED) is believed to have been placed on a vehicle in the 108-A Anne Street North parking lot and was detonated around 3 a.m., startling residents, with many reporting to 911 that they heard a loud bang.
Officers arrived to find two damaged vehicles and immediately evacuated residents in the adjacent apartment building and anyone nearby.
"Today, the real work really begins," said Peter Leon, Barrie Police Services Corporate Communications Coordinator. "Yesterday was obviously an exercise that had to be undertaken. We were able to neutralize the threat, but now we have the questions that need to be answered, and these are questions that not only police are looking into, but we know that the community is also looking for."
Several roads in the area were closed early Wednesday morning, including Anne and Wellington Streets, Anne Street and Gibbon Drive, Leacock Drive and Edgehill Drive, but were reopened Wednesday evening.
While the explosion was contained to the parking lot, Leon said police have been canvasing areas north and south along Anne Street for information.
"To the north, there is a number of residences up that way and to the south, it's primarily businesses," he added. "Again, somebody is going to have camera surveillance that will assist us."
CTV Public Safety Analyst and former OPP commissioner Chris Lewis believes the incident to be targeted.
- Download the CTV News app free to get updates and alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
As officers search the area, Lewis said forensics will work on determining what the device was made from.
"An IED is kind of a crude bomb, so to speak, but some can be very sophisticated," Lewis said. "The big Oklahoma City government building bombing was made from things like fertilizer and diesel fuel that you can buy from home, but more modern times, people can find explosive materials on the black market. It's not something you can legally find."
Lewis added that IED explosions like this aren't common outside of organized crime on home soil.
"Bikers and the mob, even in the Toronto Area, York Region has had multiple bombings," he said. "This is happening in Barrie, but that doesn't necessarily mean the cause of this is in Barrie. The intended target or targets were in Barrie, but does that mean they did something here or are associated with Barrie other than being here? Possibly not."
The vehicle's owner has not been identified, and police have yet to make an arrest.
Meanwhile, Barrie police thanked residents for their cooperation as officers dealt with the initial blast and are asking anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE 'A shock and an embarrassment': Canada's governor general on Parliament's recognition of Nazi veteran
Canada's Gov. Gen. Mary Simon says Parliament's recognition of a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War was 'a shock and an embarrassment,' and she's considering personally reaching out to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Judge grants injunction on Sask. pronoun policy in schools
A Regina King's Bench judge has issued an injunction, effectively pressing pause on Saskatchewan's new school pronoun policy.
Class-action lawsuit seeks compensation for Canadian consumers who bought Cold-FX products
A Canadian class-action lawsuit alleges the effectiveness of Cold-FX products was falsely advertised, and seeks compensation for anyone who bought the products.
Philadelphia Phillies deny emotional support alligator from entering ballpark
A Phillies fan and his emotional support animal, an alligator named WallyGator, were denied entrance to watch Philadelphia host Pittsburgh.
Canada provides $2.5M in aid for humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh
Canada has provided $2.5 million in humanitarian aid for the crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh region as Azerbaijan reclaims control over the breakaway region.
How the $68 million Gold Draw jackpot got up to its maximum
A winning lottery ticket always comes with some sort of prize, but this month it was revealed that not only had the Lotto 6/49 jackpot reached $68 million for the first time in history, but that it was guaranteed to go to the next winning ticket. Here’s how that happened.
'In need of a critical rethink': Senate committee studying Canada's temporary foreign worker program
A Senate committee is studying Canada's temporary foreign workers program, which sees the country welcome thousands of workers from other countries over a period of time, filling key labour gaps.
These are Canada's most popular baby names
Looking for baby name inspiration? A recent list of the top 20 baby names in 2022 may help with your search.
Bank that handles Infowars money appears to be cutting ties with Alex Jones' company, lawyer says
A lawyer for conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' media company says a bank recently shut down the company's accounts, citing unauthorized transactions.
Atlantic
-
Sask., N.L. try to pluck health care workers from each other
Saskatchewan and Newfoundland and Labrador are attempting to pilfer each other's health-care workers.
-
Nova Scotia to review freedom of information legislation after years of criticism
Nova Scotia's government is launching a review of its freedom of information legislation after years of criticism that the current system results in blacked-out government documents and a toothless review process.
-
Harvest moon tonight; Wildfire smoke clears through Weekend
Maritimers will be able to view a full harvest moon rising in the night sky on Thursday, with this being the last supermoon of 2023.
Montreal
-
Northvolt to build $7B battery factory near Montreal, includes government money
Swedish manufacturer Northvolt says it will build a $7 billion gigafactory for electric vehicle batteries near Montreal that it claims will represent the largest private investment in Quebec's history.
-
Man, 30, charged in deaths of mother, grandmother in Longueuil
The man arrested in connection with the deaths of two women in Longueuil was charged with two counts of second-degree murder on Thursday.
-
Quebec rolling out COVID-19 vaccination campaign Oct. 2 for vulnerable groups
Quebec announced Thursday that a new vaccination campaign for the seasonal flu and COVID-19 will be rolled out on Oct. 2 for vulnerable people.
Ottawa
-
Drivers, active-users split on future of Queen Elizabeth Driveway, poll finds
Nanos Research says the online survey found 81 per cent of non-active users want Queen Elizabeth Driveway open for driving year-round, while 78 per cent of respondents identified as active-users want the QED closed to vehicles seven days a week year-round, between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.
-
Taxi customers paying new $5.56 pickup fee at Ottawa airport
Taxi passengers are now paying an extra $5.56 for pickup at the Ottawa International Airport, as taxi drivers pass on an airport-related fee to customers.
-
Events happening in Ottawa this weekend for the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at events happening in Ottawa on Friday and Saturday to mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
Toronto
-
Alleged car thieves seen entering homes in search of key fobs in new video
Police have released new video footage that shows a group of suspects gaining access to several York Region homes in an apparent attempt to find key fobs for vehicles parked outside.
-
Here's where the record-breaking Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball ticket was sold
The location where a historic lottery ticket was sold was revealed Thursday morning.
-
Deadline extended for thousands of Toronto residents to sign up for online affordable housing portal
Roughly 33,000 Torontonians in need of affordable housing have been granted a reprieve after concerns were raised about people losing their spot on the rent-geared-to-income (RGI) wait list if they didn’t sign up for the city’s new online system by the end of the month.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Hamilton man wanted for murder of Kitchener 18-year-old
Waterloo regional police have named a suspect in the murder of 18-year-old Joshua Tarnue and arrested another person in connection to the shooting.
-
Kitchener cat rescue being displaced by high-rise development
The Kitchener Stray Cat Rescue is searching for a new home after finding out the building they are currently in is being turned into a high-rise apartment.
-
Shooting at McDonald's parking lot now being investigated as homicide
Waterloo regional police say a fatal shooting in Kitchener on Wednesday is now being investigated as a homicide.
London
-
Pickup truck purchased weeks before fatal attack on London Muslim family
The Windsor jury heard new details on Thursday about items seized from the apartment of accused, Nathaniel Veltman.
-
'This stuff shouldn’t be happening': Woodstock woman frustrated after attack by homeless person at dog park
Kristin Bailey says her neighbourhood dog park has become dangerous. While at a dog park in Woodstock, Ont. Monday, she said she was attacked by a man who lives in a nearby homeless encampment.
-
'The heartache doesn’t go away’: Family marks 40th anniversary of teen’s murder
It has been 40 years since London, Ont. was shocked by the murder of a 17-year-old girl. Decades later, what happened to Donna Jean Awcock remains a mystery and a source of heartache for her family.
Northern Ontario
-
Here's where the record-breaking Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball ticket was sold
The location where a historic lottery ticket was sold was revealed Thursday morning.
-
Garson man charged with impaired driving after crash in Lively
A 48-year-old Garson man has been charged with drug impaired driving after crashing his vehicle on Highway 17 in Lively on Thursday morning, police say.
-
Aggressive adult tries to force entry into North Bay school, assaults police officer
A 33-year-old man has been arrested following a frightening incident at a North Bay high school.
Windsor
-
'An exploitation of the housing crisis': Windsor councillor calls rental listing disturbing
As Windsor-Essex and cities across the country deal with an affordable housing crisis, one rental listing in Windsor is catching the eye and ire of one city councillor.
-
Pickup truck purchased weeks before fatal attack on London Muslim family
The Windsor jury heard new details on Thursday about items seized from the apartment of accused, Nathaniel Veltman.
-
Stakeholders encourage residents to provide feedback for Windsor’s downtown
CEO of Hotel Dieu Grace Healthcare Bill Marra is one of many encouraged by the City of Windsor’s new online survey to improve downtown.
Calgary
-
Charges of attempted murder, more laid in shooting outside YYC
Police have charged a man with attempted murder and more following a shooting outside Calgary International Airport on Wednesday.
-
Wall of Fame honouring past hockey scouts soon to be unveiled in Okotoks
Hockey scouts were out in full force on Wednesday at the Max Bell Centre, taking in day one of the AJHL showcase.
-
Tweet announcing trade of NBA superstar Damian Lillard to Milwaukee uses Calgary skyline as stand in
Calgary stood in for Metropolis in a couple of Superman flicks in the late 70s. It stood in for the end of the world in HBO's The Last of Us.
Saskatoon
-
Judge grants injunction on Sask. pronoun policy in schools
A Regina King's Bench judge has issued an injunction, effectively pressing pause on Saskatchewan's new school pronoun policy.
-
Charges stayed for Saskatoon police officers accused in dog bite incidents
The Crown has stayed the charges against a pair of Saskatoon police officers accused in two unrelated incidents involving police dogs.
-
'They called me racist': Saskatoon guard saw life 'nearly collapse' after arrest video
The security guard who arrested a woman outside a Saskatoon grocery store says he watched “his life and livelihood nearly collapse,” after the altercation was caught on camera and shared online.
Edmonton
-
University of Alberta closes endowment fund named after Nazi veteran recognized in the House of Commons
The University of Alberta is apologizing for having an endowment fund provided by Yaroslav Hunka, the Nazi veteran recognized in Parliament last week.
-
Manslaughter charge laid in death of Edmonton baby girl
A woman has been charged in the death of a baby girl last month.
-
Local $50M-lottery winner to travel Europe, buy Porsche
An Edmonton man won $50 million in a lottery draw earlier this month.
Vancouver
-
B.C. launching fall vaccination campaign for COVID, influenza on Oct. 10
B.C.'s public vaccination campaign for the fall respiratory illness season will begin Oct. 10, health officials announced Thursday.
-
Investigation launched after man shows up with gunshot wound at Surrey hospital: RCMP
Police in Surrey say they have launched an investigation after a man suffering from a gunshot wound was dropped off at a local hospital Wednesday morning.
-
Nearly half a million dollars in stolen goods recovered in Prince George property theft blitz
Nearly half a million dollars worth of stolen goods have been recovered during a blitz targeting "prolific" property thieves in Prince George, according to Mounties.