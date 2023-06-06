Police respond to unusual call for plane docked on Innisfil beach

Police say a pilot from Ottawa who flew into Innisfil and landed on a beach to attend a party over the weekend went home with "quite a story to tell."

According to South Simcoe police, the man docked the small plane on a beach in Innisfil Beach Park Friday afternoon and left it overnight to attend a bachelor party.

Police say a neighbour woke the 31-year-old pilot Saturday morning to notify him the plane was sinking.

"The pilot discovered that high wind overnight not only unmoored the aircraft but also caused damage," police noted.

They say the party guests jumped into action, going into the water to drag the plane to the beach.

The pilot had a mechanic fix the damage and flew home.

Police say no injuries were reported.