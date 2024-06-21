Police raid Barrie residence, arresting 4 in drug trafficking investigation

Four people face charges after police raided a Barrie residence as part of a drug trafficking investigation launched a few months ago.

Officers with the Ontario Provincial Police Street Crime Unit executed a search warrant on Friday at a home on Barrie Road and allegedly seized drugs, brass knuckles, a flick knife, and drug packaging paraphernalia.

One woman and four men, all from Orillia, were arrested at the scene and charged with drug trafficking offences.

Police allege the accused were trafficking drugs in Orillia to an address on Barrie Road and Dunlop Street in Barrie.

The four individuals were all later released from police custody with future court dates scheduled.