Police partner with Borden on drone training exercise

The sky over CFB Borden was more packed than normal on Monday as Barrie Police spent the day showing off its new technology to the next generation.

On Monday, police spent much of the day at the Blackdown Cadet Training Centre. Officers worked alongside cadets in the advanced aviation program, learning about remotely piloted aircraft systems (RPAS), more commonly known as drones.

"Our RPAS program is fairly new, and it's growing, and we have more RPAS units, and we like to educate the public on the equipment we have and the services that are available and…get the next batch of pilots ready," said Const. Greg Danha, the RPAS coordinator.

Cadets in this program learn the theories of flight, setting them up for future success in various careers, from pilots to mechanics.

Due to strict regulations on the base, the cadets rarely get to have a drone take flight. Anything that does get off the ground is typically done inside an indoor warehouse due to the tight rules. Monday's course required multiple levels of approval, stretching all the way up to Transport Canada.

"These cadets are aviation driven," said Capt. Doreen Marier. "This is specifically to the air cadet program, and it's something that they can use in their future, and it's to broaden their horizons. It's not just about becoming a pilot, it's to understand the full aspects of aviation."

Part of Monday's instructions included learning about when police use the developing technology on a day-to-day basis. Officers say it is frequently used for things including search and rescue, evidence collection, accident reconstruction and certain surveillance situations.

"It's great to speak to someone, to a professional from that field, and it's really good to speak to someone who has first-hand knowledge of that," said Artyom Poghosyan, a cadet in the program. "It reminds me what I'm studying for because it's very incredible to see these things in action."