Police on the hunt for a federal offender known to frequent Barrie

A federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching his statutory release could be in Barrie.

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is trying to track down Nathan Herman, a 55-year-old, five-foot-seven-inch tall mixed-race man with a heavy build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Herman is currently serving over two years for drug and weapons-related offences.

The authorities said he could also be in the London or Kitchener-Waterloo areas.

Anyone with information on Herman's whereabouts is urged to contact the R.O.P.E. Squad or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.