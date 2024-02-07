BARRIE
Barrie

    • Police on the hunt for a federal offender known to frequent Barrie

    Nathan Herman, 55, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching a statutory release. (Supplied) Nathan Herman, 55, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching a statutory release. (Supplied)
    A federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching his statutory release could be in Barrie.

    The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is trying to track down Nathan Herman, a 55-year-old, five-foot-seven-inch tall mixed-race man with a heavy build, brown hair and brown eyes.

    Herman is currently serving over two years for drug and weapons-related offences.

    The authorities said he could also be in the London or Kitchener-Waterloo areas.

    Anyone with information on Herman's whereabouts is urged to contact the R.O.P.E. Squad or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.

