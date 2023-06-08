Police make arrest at Barrie bus stop in connection with crime spree
Police arrested a man wanted in a series of crimes on Wednesday after spotting him waiting for the bus at a Barrie bus stop.
Officers were called to a Bayfield Street business in the early morning hours Wednesday for reports of a man attempting to break in.
Police say officers arrived to find the front glass door damaged and someone had thrown a rock through a window, causing $2,500 in damage.
They say officers identified the culprit later in the afternoon after obtaining surveillance video.
Hours later, police allege an unknown man was captured on surveillance camera entering a Bell Farm Road apartment, and stealing several items.
Police say the same suspect was identified in both instances and arrested at a bus stop a short time later.
A 22-year-old of no fixed address is charged with unlawfully being in a dwelling, theft under $5,000, and mischief under $5,000.
He was later released on an undertaking requiring him to appear in court at a later scheduled date to answer to the charges.
Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Unemployment rate ticks higher in May for first time in nine months: StatCan
Statistics Canada says the unemployment rate ticked higher to 5.2 per cent in May, marking the first increase since August 2022.
Bernardo's prison transfer 'slap in the face' for victims' families, Tori Stafford's father says
The father of Tori Stafford, an Ontario girl who was murdered in 2009, says the latest decision to transfer convicted killer Paul Bernardo to a minimum security prison is a 'slap in the face' to all murder victims' families.
Trump charged over classified documents in 1st federal indictment of an ex-president
Donald Trump said Thursday that he was indicted for mishandling classified documents at his Florida estate, a remarkable development that makes him the first former president in U.S. history to face criminal charges by the federal government that he once oversaw.
A little white pill, Captagon, gives Syria's Assad a strong tool in winning over Arab states
A little white pill has given Syrian President Bashar Assad powerful leverage with his Arab neighbours, who have been willing to bring him out of pariah status in hopes he will stop the flow of highly addictive Captagon amphetamines out of Syria.
Largest ruby ever to come to auction sells for record-breaking US$34.8 million
A 55.22-carat ruby has become both the largest and most valuable gem of its kind ever to sell at auction, netting US$34.8 million on Thursday.
Poor air quality from fires expected to continue for at least a couple days
Smoke and flames continue to engulf much of Canada, with Alberta imposing new evacuation orders, Manitoba bracing for heavy, lightning-generating thunderstorms and high wildfire risks and poor air quality from coast to coast.
Kids 'are being decapitated because of the power of an assault weapon bullet,' says U.S. protester
'Kids are being massacred in their schools, literally … their heads are being decapitated because of the power of an assault bullet, (which) is unlike anything, no other weapon,' says gun violence prevention activist Samuel Schwartz, who is among the organizers of a sit-in demanding change on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.
BREAKING | Ontario police search for 3 children from Muskoka area
Ontario police are searching for three missing children from the Muskoka area.
In this youth baseball league, fans who mistreat umpires are sentenced to do the job themselves
The April Facebook post hardly seemed like national news at the time for Deptford Little League president Don Bozzuffi. He'd lost patience when two umpires resigned in the wake of persistent spectator abuse. So he wrote an updated code of conduct.
Atlantic
-
Striking Halifax-area school support workers return to bargaining table
Striking school support workers in the Halifax-area are heading back to the bargaining table after nearly a month on the picket line.
-
Halifax says more residents can return home Friday after wildfires
The Halifax Regional Municipality says it will announce Thursday when more residents can return to their homes in communities impacted by the Tantallon wildfires.
-
Higgs government faces caucus revolt over changes to LGBTQ school policy in N.B.
New Brunswick students under the age of 16 who identify as trans and non-binary won't be able to officially change their names or pronouns in school without parental consent.
Montreal
-
Quebec wildfire situation 'stable' for coming days; evacuees stuck until next week
Quebec's precarious wildfire situation is expected to remain stable over the next 48 hours but residents displaced by the raging forest fires likely won't be able to return home until early next week, Premier Francois Legault said Thursday.
-
Man accused of Claudia Iacono killing was arrested the next day in Ontario on drug charges
An Ontario man charged Wednesday with first-degree murder in the death of Claudia Iacono, the daughter-in-law of the late Montreal Mafia associate Moreno Gallo, was arrested the day after the killing in Ontario on unrelated drug charges, public records show.
-
Cases of Lyme disease rebound in Quebec after 2020 slowdown
Lyme disease in Quebec was back on the rise in 2021, following a brief slowdown in 2020. Of the 650 cases of Lyme disease acquired in Quebec, Estrie was again the most affected region. With 452 cases, it accounts for nearly 70 per cent of all infections in the province.
Ottawa
-
Air quality remains low risk in the capital, with sun in the forecast
Air quality remains low risk in the capital, with sun in the forecast
-
Hydro capacity 'tightness' could cause energy shortfalls in Ontario this summer, report warns
Ontario’s electricity grid could be in a precarious spot, especially when demand spikes in a heat wave, according to a new report.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: June 9-11
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
Toronto
-
NEW
NEW | Woman warns Ontario drivers after getting caught up in licence plate cloning scam
An Ontario woman was surprised to find out her licence plate was duplicated by another driver after multiple Highway 407 bills landed in her mailbox.
-
Toronto air quality warning ends after 4 straight days of smoky conditions
The smog that has hung above the city of Toronto as a result of wildfires in northeastern Ontario and Quebec has cleared.
-
Video captures bus plowing into stopped traffic in deadly Mississauga, Ont. crash
Video has surfaced showing a Mississauga, Ont. transit bus plowing into stopped traffic in a crash that left one person dead and at least eight injured on Thursday morning.
Kitchener
-
Air quality statement lifted in Waterloo-Wellington
A special air quality statement has been lifted in Waterloo region and Wellington County.
-
Six Nations’ Brandon Montour flew home for son's birth between playoff games
Scoring the opening goal of game three of the Stanley Cup finals wasn’t the only celebration Florida Panthers defenceman Brandon Montour was a part of this week.
-
Burping bovine: University of Guelph researchers develop tool to predict how much methane a cow will belch out
University of Guelph (U of G) researchers have been looking at ways to breed dairy cows that burp out less methane, a harmful greenhouse gas emission contributing to climate change.
London
-
Crews respond to structure fire in Sarnia
Fire, police and EMS are on scene and Christina Street is closed between London Road and Nelson Street.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | London and area forecast for June 9, 2023
After nearly three weeks of no rain in the Forest City and days of hazy skies caused by wildfires, it appears as though rain is finally in the forecast for later this the weekend.
-
Generous donation for rural southwestern Ont. hospital
A generous donation for a rural Ontario hospital will help improve service in the emergency department, among other things.
Northern Ontario
-
Wildfire evacuation order west of Sudbury, Ont., expands, highway closed
A wildfire west of Sudbury, Ont., has quadrupled in size prompting evacuation orders to be expanded and one highway to close.
-
Here's what you need to do before you leave your house in a forest fire-prompted evacuation
Thousands of Canadians have had to leave their homes in several provinces over the last few weeks due to forest fires. Luckily, there are steps you can take to protect your property, both prior to an evacuation and during.
-
Another northern Ont. resident charged for illegal backyard fire, 5th in one week
A fifth person in northern Ontario has been charged in less than a week for having a campfire during the fire ban.
Windsor
-
Charges laid after well-being check for person passed out in a car
Around 8:35 p.m. on Thursday, officers were called for a well-being check. When they arrived, officers found a man passed out in the vehicle’s driver’s seat and a woman in the passenger’s seat.
-
Air quality statement no longer in effect
After days of poor air quality due to forest fires in the Maritimes and Northern Ontario, the air quality statement for southern Ontario is no longer in effect.
-
Fergie Jenkins statue arrives in Chatham
A replica statue of Fergie Jenkins, matching one that sits outside Wrigley Field in Chicago, has arrived in Chatham.
Calgary
-
2-year-old girl dead after going missing near Canmore, Alta., campground
A two-year-old girl who went missing from Canmore's Bow River Campground on Thursday afternoon has been found dead.
-
Body of Calgary worker, buried in trench, recovered
Investigations are ongoing after a man, working on a sewer line in northwest Calgary, died after he was buried in a trench.
-
Alberta premier, fresh off election victory, set to announce new cabinet team
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is expected to name her new cabinet today, coming off her United Conservative Party’s election win last month.
Saskatoon
-
'Men like to strike women': Judge slams culture of domestic violence in Sask. during murder sentencing
A man who killed his ex-wife’s cousin will spend life in prison with no chance of parole for 15 years, a judge decided on Thursday at Saskatoon’s Court of King’s Bench.
-
Sask. man who endured school abuse says compensation denied over technicality
A man who suffered years of abuse at a day school on Poundmaker Cree Nation says he had his compensation claim rejected on a technicality.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Unemployment rate ticks higher in May for first time in nine months: StatCan
Statistics Canada says the unemployment rate ticked higher to 5.2 per cent in May, marking the first increase since August 2022.
Edmonton
-
Alberta premier, fresh off election victory, set to announce new cabinet team
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is expected to name her new cabinet today, coming off her United Conservative Party’s election win last month.
-
Defrocked priest facing new sexual assault charges in Igloolik, Nunavut
Court records show defrocked Oblate priest Eric Dejaeger is facing six charges of indecent assault and two charges of sexual assault for crimes he allegedly committed in Nunavut between 1978 and 1982.
-
Coventry Homes ‘severs' ties with co-owner facing sexual assault charge; 5 women sue company
Five women are suing homebuilder Coventry Homes, after a now-former official at the company was charged with sexual assault.
Vancouver
-
Northeastern B.C. community of 2,400 ordered to evacuate due to wildfire
Tumbler Ridge, a community with a population of 2,400 in northeastern B.C., has been ordered to evacuate Thursday due to the danger posed by an encroaching wildfire.
-
'Blame to go around': BC United accepts role in Surrey hospital crisis while pledging investment
A day after the NDP government presented its 30-point plan to address the crisis at Surrey Memorial Hospital, the official Opposition is pledging to build a tower, while acknowledging their role in the situation.
-
Sunshine Coast mayor wants province to help prevent another devastating drought
As B.C. continues to see unseasonably hot and dry conditions, there are growing drought concerns on the Sunshine Coast.