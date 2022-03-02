Police launch investigation in Huntsville

Provincial police and the K9 unit were in Huntsville Wednesday morning for an investigation.

Police posted to social media Wednesday morning that officers were in the area of West Road and Shay Road.

Police said two individuals were in custody, and officers searched for one man.

They confirmed a vehicle was pulled over and towed away.

A short time later, police cleared the scene, only offering that the investigation was ongoing.

"There is no danger to the public," police tweeted.