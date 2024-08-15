BARRIE
Barrie

    • Police investigation underway in Innisfil

    South Simcoe Police badge in this undated file photo. South Simcoe Police badge in this undated file photo.
    Police in Innisfil are investigating the area of Shoreview Drive, Fairway Road and Guest Road Thursday evening.

    South Simcoe police posted on social media to alert residents about a significant presence of officers in the area but didn't elaborate on the situation except to say there is no threat to the public at this time.

    "Please avoid the area," the police service added.

    CTV News will provide more information as it becomes available.

