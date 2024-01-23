BARRIE
Barrie

    • Police investigation temporarily closed Highway 400 in Bradford

    An OPP cruiser with lights flashing is pictured along Highway 400 in Bradford, Ont. (File Image) An OPP cruiser with lights flashing is pictured along Highway 400 in Bradford, Ont. (File Image)
    The southbound lanes of Highway 400 in Bradford West Gwillimbury were closed Tuesday for a police investigation involving a sudden death.

    Provincial police say the area at County Road 88 was closed late Tuesday morning.

    The crime unit will probe whether or not a medical issue caused the death, OPP noted.

    Police have since reopened the highway.

    This is a developing story. CTV News will provide more details as they become available.

