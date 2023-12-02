Police investigating suspicious fire at Blue Mountains housing development

Police in the Town of the Blue Mountains are investigating a suspicious fire at a housing development.

Police responded to a fire at 190 Crosswinds Boulevard on November 30 just before 6 a.m. Thursday, where officers and fire crews found several homes under construction that had been engulfed in flames.

On Saturday, fire crews and police responded to another fire just before 11 p.m. in the same area. Police said several houses under construction were engulfed in flames again.

Police are treating the fire as suspicious and say they will be in the area for the next few days.

There were no injuries in either fire.