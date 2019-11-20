Featured
The OPP is seeking assistance from the public in solving two robberies at convenience stores in Midland.
Published Wednesday, November 20, 2019 6:03PM EST
Provincial police are appealing for the public’s help in solving two robberies at convenience stores in Midland.
Police responded to a robbery at the Circle K store on William Street at 2:44 a.m. on November 8. The suspect fled the store with a quantity of cash before officers arrived.
The suspect is described as a white male, 5’ 8" tall. He was dressed in black clothing wearing a skeleton mask and sunglasses
On November 5, officers responded to a robbery at the Circle K on Midland Avenue at 3:22 a.m. The suspect fled the store with a quantity of cash before officers arrived.
The suspect is described as a white male, 5’ 5" tall with an average build. He was dressed in black clothing and sunglasses.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).