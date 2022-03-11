Police investigate shooting in Lindsay, Ont.

Police are investigating a shooting in Lindsay, Ont. that send one person to the hospital.

Kawartha Lakes police officers responded to reports that multiple shots were fired on Peel Street shortly after 11 a.m. Friday.

Several police officers were canvassing the areas of Peel and Albert streets, William Street North and Orchard Park Road.

"Police believe this to be an isolated incident with no danger to the public," the service stated in a release.

According to Trillium Lakes District School Board, several schools were placed in a hold and secure as a precaution due to "an incident in the community."

Those schools included LCVI, Leslie Frost Public School, Central Senior School, Queen Victoria Public School, Parkview Public School and Alexandra Public School.

In a hold and secure, exterior doors are locked. No one is allowed in or out of the building. Classroom routines and lessons continue.

Shortly after 1:30 p.m., the school board said the hold and secure was lifted and that "classes have resumed and the schools are operating as usual."

The police investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the detachment at 705-324-5252 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.