BARRIE -- Police are investigating three break-ins at two Midland restaurants over the weekend.

Police say suspects broke into the Burger Barr restaurant on King Street twice on Saturday.

The first break-in happened around midnight and then again around 3 a.m. on Sunday. The suspects allegedly took a small amount of money each time.

Then in the overnight hours on Monday, police say suspects broke into the Arch Steakhouse and Tavern on Yonge Street. They say the culprits got away with a small amount of liquor and money.

It is unclear whether the three burglaries are connected.

Investigators are currently reviewing video and scene evidence.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP asks that anyone with information contact them.