Police end search for missing Owen Sound man

Police in Owen Sound say a man reported missing has been found in good health.

Police appealed for help locating the 66-year-old man on Thursday morning, noting he has dementia and wandered away from a residence in the 800 block of 4th Avenue East.

Police said he had no money or means of transportation, adding there was a "significant concern for his well-being."

"The Owen Sound Police and the family of the missing male would like to thank the members of the public for their assistance in helping to locate Robin," the service stated.