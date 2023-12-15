Police bust two men after home invasion in Barrie

A mid-morning home invasion thwarted by neighbour leads to an arrest.

Three men forcibly entered a home on Madelaine Drive in Barrie’s west end Tuesday shortly after 10:30 a.m.

The homeowner was assaulted as the men proceeded to take his belongings. A neighbour intervened, and the three men fled on foot to a waiting car parked nearby.

The victim was able to describe the men involved in the break-in and a good description of the vehicle.

Shortly before 11 a.m., the vehicle was seen on Essa Road.

Police pulled it over and arrested a 45-year-old Tiny Township man and a 24-year-old from Midland.

Each man was charged with several criminal offences, including break and enter, assault, theft, possession of property obtained by crime, as well as a multitude of additional criminal charges.

Both men were held for a bail hearing that occurred Thursday afternoon by video with the Ontario Court of Justice located in Barrie. Afterwards, they were remanded into custody where they will remain until a later date.