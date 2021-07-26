BARRIE, ONT. -- Police were called to break up a massive gathering with over 1,500 people in attendance in Amaranth, near Orangeville, over the weekend.

Dufferin OPP says they received noise complaints and reports of a large party at a rural property on Sunday night.

According to police, when officers arrived, there were roughly 1,000 cars parked in the fields near the property, loud music, spotlights and a huge crowd.

Several OPP officers from surrounding detachments helped with dispersing partygoers and traffic control as vehicles left the property.

The province entered Step 3 of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopening on July 16, allowing outdoor gatherings and organized events for up to 100 people.

Police said charges were pending against the organizer under the Reopening Ontario Act.