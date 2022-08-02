Police arrest Wasaga Beach man wanted for attempted murder, sexual assault of elderly woman

Police have arrested 31-year-old, Wasaga Beach man, Michael Zaakir, who is facing charges for attempted murder and aggravated sexual assault.

According to the Huronia West OPP, Zaakir was arrested on Friday evening with the assistance of the Bracebridge OPP without incident.

On July 31, just before midnight, OPP officers responded to a home near highway 26 in Stayner, where they found an elderly woman suffering from serious injuries.

She was sexually assaulted and stabbed repeatedly before the suspect took off in her 2011 Chevrolet Colorado white pick-up truck, license plate 3466AM, according to police.

The woman was transported to a local hospital and was later air-lifted to a trauma centre.

“He is known to the community. He is known to travel on his bicycle around the streets of Stayner and to do odd jobs for people,” said Elizabeth Newton, Huronia West OPP.

“If anybody sees him, recognizes him, please contact the police immediately. Everyone should be vigilant, keep their eyes open, keep on the lookout for either him on a bicycle or in that truck, and if they see either contact police immediately, do not approach him.”

Police say Zaakir was considered armed and dangerous.

According to the police report, Zaakir was held for a bail hearing and remanded into custody.