Barrie

    • Police appeal for help finding 14-year-old girl missing nearly a month

    Victoria Way, 14, has been missing since Sept. 4, 2023. (Source: York Regional Police) Victoria Way, 14, has been missing since Sept. 4, 2023. (Source: York Regional Police)

    Investigators are appealing to the public for help finding a 14-year-old girl from Georgina who hasn't been seen or heard from in nearly a month.

    York Regional Police say Victoria Way's family last saw her on September 4 at her home in the area of 2nd Street and Clovelly Cove in Port Bolster.

    They say the teen hasn't returned home, and officers haven't been able to locate her.

    " Investigators are concerned for her well-being and are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact police," they stated in a release issued on Thursday.

    Victoria is five feet tall with a thin build, blue eyes, and long black hair with blue highlights.

    Police urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact the York Regional Police District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7341, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to leave an anonymous tip.

