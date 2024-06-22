BARRIE
Barrie

    • Plainclothed officers cleared from charges in February investigation

    The logo of the Ontario Special Investigations Unit is pictured in Toronto on April 12, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey The logo of the Ontario Special Investigations Unit is pictured in Toronto on April 12, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
    Share

    Multiple Ontario Provincial Police officers have been cleared of wrongdoing in an investigation where a man suffered serious injuries.

    The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has ended its investigation into the fall of a 28-year-old Innisfil man back in February.

    According to the SIU, the man was alone inside a friend's apartment on the morning of February 28 when he heard bangs on the front door from plainclothed officers with a search warrant.

    The SIU said the man fled out the back door and onto the ground of the building complex. In bare feet, he ran and leaped over a chest-high wall, falling several metres and fracturing his right heel.

    Based on the SIU's investigation and video evidence, the province's police watchdog said while the officers pursued the man, they did not have time to engage with him physically and that he was solely responsible for his fall and injuries.  

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News