Plainclothed officers cleared from charges in February investigation

Multiple Ontario Provincial Police officers have been cleared of wrongdoing in an investigation where a man suffered serious injuries.

The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has ended its investigation into the fall of a 28-year-old Innisfil man back in February.

According to the SIU, the man was alone inside a friend's apartment on the morning of February 28 when he heard bangs on the front door from plainclothed officers with a search warrant.

The SIU said the man fled out the back door and onto the ground of the building complex. In bare feet, he ran and leaped over a chest-high wall, falling several metres and fracturing his right heel.

Based on the SIU's investigation and video evidence, the province's police watchdog said while the officers pursued the man, they did not have time to engage with him physically and that he was solely responsible for his fall and injuries.